Covid: Government gatherings probed and Scotland urged to cancel Christmas parties

The rising number of Omicron cases has led to people in Scotland being told to call off their Christmas parties. Public Health Scotland said parties that had already taken place were being linked to a number of coronavirus outbreaks caused by the variant. Postponing plans would help people protect themselves, said Dr Nick Phin, its director of public health science. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she expects Omicron cases to rise rapidly in Scotland. There's early evidence suggesting Omicron is more transmissible than previous strains of the virus, Public Health Scotland added.