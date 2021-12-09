Covid: Government gatherings probed and Scotland urged to cancel Christmas parties
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Government staff parties to be investigated
An official investigation into government staff parties is to focus on three events that took place last year. Downing Street parties on 27 November and 18 December, and at the education department on 10 December will be examined for Covid rule breaches. Paymaster General Michael Ellis said any potential criminality uncovered would be reported to the police.
2. People in Scotland urged to cancel Christmas parties
The rising number of Omicron cases has led to people in Scotland being told to call off their Christmas parties. Public Health Scotland said parties that had already taken place were being linked to a number of coronavirus outbreaks caused by the variant. Postponing plans would help people protect themselves, said Dr Nick Phin, its director of public health science. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she expects Omicron cases to rise rapidly in Scotland. There's early evidence suggesting Omicron is more transmissible than previous strains of the virus, Public Health Scotland added.
3. WHO concern over vaccine hoarding
The World Health Organization has expressed concern that wealthy countries will start to hoard Covid vaccines in response to the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant. It said this could threaten supplies to nations where most people are still unvaccinated. Some rich countries are accelerating the roll-out of a booster shot in response to Omicron.
4. 'Pubs may run out of cash'
Hospitality firms in England have warned they face a collapse in demand at their busiest time of year due to the government's new work-from-home guidance from Monday. One trade body called them a "body blow" to already-struggling pubs, restaurants and entertainment venues. Pub chain boss Clive Watson said some pubs could "run out of cash" without extra help from the government.
5. How is the NHS coping?
With pressure on hospitals growing, the BBC has launched an NHS Tracker to allow people to find out how their local services are coping. It will run throughout winter showing the latest data on waiting times for emergency treatment where people live across England, Wales and Scotland. Delays in many areas are the worst on record, with NHS leaders saying patients are being put at risk.
And there's more...
What is the new working from home guidance across the UK under the new rules in response to the emergence of Omicron? Find out here.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
