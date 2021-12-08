NHS Covid Pass crashes after Plan B announcement
By Dulcie Lee
BBC News
- Published
The NHS Covid Pass has crashed hours after the prime minister said it would become mandatory for some venues in England from next week.
Users reported being unable to download their domestic or travel passes from the NHS app and website following Boris Johnson's announcement.
People trying to access their pass on the app were met with a message asking them to try again later.
NHS Digital said the issue was being investigated as a priority.
From Wednesday, the NHS Covid Pass will be required to gain entry to:
- Nightclubs
- Indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people
- Unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people
- Any venue with more than 10,000 people
The pass can be obtained by having two vaccines, a negative lateral flow test or a positive PCR test result in the past six months.
It can be downloaded from the NHS app and website and saved onto mobile phones, or saved as a PDF and printed off. The pass lasts for 30 days.
People will be exempt when attending religious worship, weddings and funerals.
Vaccine passports are already required for venues in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
A statement from NHS Digital on Wednesday evening said: "We are continuing to investigate the current issues with the NHS Covid Pass and will provide an update as soon as possible.
"We apologise for any issues this may have caused and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve it."
