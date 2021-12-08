UK joins diplomatic boycott of China Winter Olympics
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK will diplomatically boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics, due to be held in February 2022.
In a parliamentary statement, Mr Johnson said he typically did not support "sporting boycotts".
But he revealed there were no plans for ministers to attend the games over alleged human rights abuses in China. Beijing strongly denies the allegation.
It comes after similar announcements by the US and Australia earlier this week.
China has condemned the US for its decision and threatened retaliation, without giving further details.
Mr Johnson's announcement was made during Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions, after former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith called for a "diplomatic boycott" of the major sporting event.
In recent years, tensions have risen between China and several Western countries, over a number of diplomatic issues.
The US has accused China of genocide in its repression of the predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority in the western region of Xinjiang - an allegation China has repeatedly rejected.
Relations are also strained over China's suppression of political freedoms in Hong Kong, and because of concerns for the Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who has not been seen in public for weeks after she accused a top government official of assault.
The Women's Tennis Association last week suspended all tournaments in China because of "serious doubts" about Ms Peng's safety.
Australia, meanwhile, has increasingly come to view China as a security threat amid allegations that Beijing has interfered in Australian politics and society.
It has also raised concerns over two Australian citizens who remain imprisoned in China.
China has said that all allegations against it are fabricated.
At a daily briefing in Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused Australia of engaging in "political posturing".
"Whether they [government officials] come or not, nobody cares," he added.
Other countries - including Canada and Japan - are also said to be considering diplomatic boycotts of the games.
New Zealand has confirmed it will not send officials to Beijing mostly because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it also voiced concern over human rights issues in China.