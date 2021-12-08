Covid: Plan B measures for England and adviser quits in party video row

Boris Johnson has announced Covid restrictions in England are to be strengthened further to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant. He told a Downing Street news conference the government's Plan B measures would now be coming into effect. It means people will be advised to work from home if they can from Monday, and face coverings will be mandatory in most indoor venues - including cinemas and theatres - from Friday. Vaccine passports will also become compulsory for entry to nightclubs and large venues from next week. Full details about the rules are here.