Covid: No 10 Christmas party and vaccine protection against Omicron

Although lab tests suggest the Omicron variant can partially evade the Pfizer jab, the World Health Organization says existing vaccines should still protect people from severe Covid as a result of the new variant. Initial data indicates Omicron doesn't make anyone sicker than previous variants, according to WHO emergencies director Dr Mike Ryan and there's no sign it would be better at evading vaccines than the others like Delta. The picture will become clearer in the coming weeks, says our health editor Michelle Roberts, as we gather more data from around the world.