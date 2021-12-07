Storm Barra: Weather warnings for most of UK as gales and rain hit
- Published
Strong winds, heavy rain and snow have hit parts of the UK, as Storm Barra sweeps across the country.
Most of the UK is covered by severe yellow weather warnings - with only the far north of Scotland set to escape the worst weather.
Forecasters are predicting gales and blizzards, with gusts of up to 80mph expected in parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and south-west Scotland later.
Nearly 1,500 homes in Northern Ireland and Wales have already lost power.
But Storm Barra is not expected to be as bad as its predecessor Arwen, which hit the UK 11 days ago and left thousands of homes without electricity.
About 500 homes are still without power in the north-east of England, an area in the path of the new storm.
The Met Office weather warnings include:
- A yellow warning for wind covering all of England and Wales, as well as south-west and east Scotland, and lasting until midnight
- A further yellow warning for wind for parts of the south-east and south-west England and south Wales, lasting until 18:00 GMT on Wednesday
- A yellow warning of rain and wind for Northern Ireland, lasting until 09:00 on Wednesday
- A yellow warning of heavy snow for northern England and inland areas of Scotland lasting until midnight
As Storm Barra swept in from the Atlantic on Tuesday morning, strong winds with gusts of up to 80mph were recorded in the Republic of Ireland. Schools have been closed across 12 counties in Ireland and 59,000 homes and businesses are without power.
And in Northern Ireland, more than 1,000 homes are currently without power due to damage to the network.
A further 446 homes have lost power across Wales, and ferry services have been cancelled.
The storm is set to continue eastwards, with travel disruption, power outages and large waves in coastal areas possible, the Met Office said.
BBC Weather said snow could be an issue across the north of the Pennines and across parts of Scotland, with up to 20cm of snow possible in the Grampians and between two and 10cm elsewhere.
"It will be cold and windy across the UK, the main thing is the winds and snow and rain," forecaster Matt Taylor said. "The only area that escapes the worst of it is northern Scotland."
Are you in an area affected by Storm Barra? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.