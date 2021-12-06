Covid: Omicron spreading in community and vaccine mandate for NYC workers Published 1 hour ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Omicron spreading in England

The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading in the community in "multiple regions of England", Sajid Javid has said. The health secretary told MPs there were now cases "with no links to international travel". Across the UK there have been 336 confirmed cases of the variant, he said, a rise of 90 from Sunday.

2. Scotland told 'test every time you go out'

People should take a Covid lateral flow test every time they leave home, Scotland's deputy first minister has said. John Swinney encouraged households to test more often than twice a week as previously suggested. He was speaking as new rules come into place meaning people can show a negative Covid test result to get into clubs, concerts or large events.

3. New Yorkers told to get vaccinated if they want to work

All New Yorkers will need to be vaccinated if they want to go to work from 27 December, the city's mayor has announced. Public sector workers already have to be inoculated but the mandate will be extended to all private sectors employees. Mayor Bill de Blasio told MSNBC the city had decided to use a "pre-emptive strike", with the Omicron variant a "new factor".

4. Nigeria calls UK red list 'travel apartheid'

Nigeria has called the UK's hotel quarantine rules "travel apartheid" after the country was placed on the red list amid fears over the Omicron variant. "What is expected is a global approach, not selective," Sarafa Tunji Isola, Nigeria's high commissioner to the UK, told the BBC. UK government minister Kit Malthouse, said the wording "travel apartheid", first used by the UN's chief was "very unfortunate language".

5. 'I can now enjoy Christmas'

As Covid vaccinations ramp up amid fears over the Omicron variant, we've been talking to people about what their boosters mean to them. Janet Leamy, 84, had her jab in Newmarket. She said: "I can now enjoy Christmas without worrying." Her husband Michael Lemy 87, said: "I feel we can now go anywhere and feel safe. Without the booster I probably wouldn't go out. That's how valuable this is." As with all vaccines, the jab is not 100% effective in protecting against the virus, and its recommended people still take precautions, but it should make illness less severe.

Want to know more about Omicron? We've got answers to some of your questions about the new variant here.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

