Covid: Travel rules take effect and gift scheme helps pandemic-hit shops
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Travellers must show test proof as rules take effect
People aged 12 and over must show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test for coronavirus taken within 48 hours of travelling to the UK, as rules to limit the spread of the Omicron variant take effect. Private test providers must be used - not the free NHS lateral flow kits - and the measures apply whether or not people are vaccinated.
2. More Tesco workers support pre-Christmas strikes
Tesco faces disruption at more than half of its 22 UK distribution centres after 5,000 members of the union Usdaw rejected a 4% pay rise, saying they would join Unite members in taking industrial action. They argue staff who have gone "above and beyond the call of duty" during the pandemic face a real-terms pay cut, after the cost of living rose 4.2% in October. Tesco says the pay offer is the highest for 25 years, in recognition of their work.
3. Why our friends and family still won't get jabbed
The risk of catching and becoming very sick from Covid remains high for black and South Asian people, partly because fewer decided to get vaccinated, according to a recent study. People have been telling Newsbeat why vaccine hesitancy might be higher in their ethnic groups. Among them is Zain Ahmad, a British-Pakistani medical student, who wonders whether health inequality has caused some of his peers to lack trust in the system.
4. Ros Atkins on... the No 10 Christmas party denials
Questions remain over a Christmas party at 10 Downing Street last year. Despite a source telling the BBC "several dozen" people attended an event on 18 December, the prime minister's spokesperson insists no party happened and the government says no Covid guidelines were broken. Ros Atkins investigates.
5. Spreading Christmas joy - two ways
A community-led scheme hopes to "spread a little Christmas sparkle" to vulnerable families - while helping independent shops that have struggled during the pandemic. Action Greater Bedminster volunteers expect to wrap 350 presents, such as books, pens, toys, craft sets, chocolates and toiletries, bought by donors from an online list of items from independent retailers. They will distribute them in south Bristol as part of the Pass the Parcel drive.
If you're planning to travel abroad, remind yourself of the latest rules.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
