Covid: Travel rules take effect and gift scheme helps pandemic-hit shops

Tesco faces disruption at more than half of its 22 UK distribution centres after 5,000 members of the union Usdaw rejected a 4% pay rise, saying they would join Unite members in taking industrial action. They argue staff who have gone "above and beyond the call of duty" during the pandemic face a real-terms pay cut, after the cost of living rose 4.2% in October. Tesco says the pay offer is the highest for 25 years, in recognition of their work.