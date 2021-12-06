'Beware cost of Christmas' and 'justice for Arthur'
By BBC News
Staff
- Published
Warnings over the risk that Christmas could lead to a surge in Covid cases and possible restrictions in the new year lead the Daily Mirror. The paper quotes an expert as saying it is a "terrible time" for the emergence of the Omicron variant, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a plea for anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to get a jab.
