Covid: Jab creator’s warning and negative tests for Scottish venue access

Future pandemics could be more lethal than the current Covid crisis, warns Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. She issued this warning while delivering the 4th Richard Dimbleby Lecture, adding that all the learning since the start of the pandemic must not be lost. Her lecture came amid the rise of the Omicron variant, which people should be cautious about until more is known, she says, highlighting vaccines could be less effective against it.