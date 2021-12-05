Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: National inquiry into boy's death
By Jennifer Meierhans
BBC News
- Published
The killing of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes will be the subject of a national review to protect other children from such evil crimes, the government says.
The six-year-old was tortured and killed by his father and stepmother after social workers found "no safeguarding concerns".
Emma Tustin was jailed for 29 years for murder and child cruelty and Thomas Hughes got 21 years for manslaughter.
Nadhim Zahawi said: "We will not rest until we have the answers we need."
The education secretary announced "a single, national review of Arthur's death to identify where we must learn from this terrible case".
This "upgrades" the existing local review, launched shortly after Arthur's death in June 2020, a statement from the Department for Education said.
Mr Zahawi has also asked inspectors in social care, health, police and probation to urgently investigate the safeguarding agencies in Solihull to whom Arthur was known.
He said: "Arthur's murder has shocked and appalled the nation. I am deeply distressed by this awful case and the senseless pain inflicted on this poor boy, who has been robbed of the chance to live his life."
Mr Zahawi is expected to make a statement to the House of Commons on Arthur's case on Monday.
The Department for Education said over the next few days it would work with the national panel and the Solihull partnership to agree a timeline for publication of the national review.
It will also agree the full scope of the Joint Targeted Area Inspection with the agencies involved, it said.
Meanwhile, the jail terms of Arthur's killers will be reviewed to "determine whether they were too low", the Attorney General's Office said.
Arthur died of a head injury on 16 June 2020. Tustin had shaken him and banged his head on a hard surface after poisoning him with salt, Coventry Crown Court heard.
He was found to have 130 injuries after being routinely beaten, forced to stand for hours on his own, starved and dehydrated.
Arthur's paternal grandmother had alerted social services by showing them a photograph of bruising on his body.
He was seen by social workers just two months before his death but they concluded there were "no safeguarding concerns".
- CAN THE UK DELIVER CHRISTMAS? Panorama investigates what it will take for supply chains to deliver in time
- THE 'TRUE COMFORT FOOD' YOU SHOULD ONLY EAT ONCE A YEAR: Delicious recipes for Hanukkah