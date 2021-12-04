UK tightens travel rules amid Omicron spread
- Published
Travellers heading to the UK will now have to have a Covid test before their departure in effort to limit spread of the virus, government has announced.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the tightened requirements will come into force from 04:00 on Tuesday.
Travellers will be required to submit evidence of a negative lateral flow or PCR test to enter.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
