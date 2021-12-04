Coronavirus: UK tightens travel rules amid Omicron spread
- Published
Travellers heading to the UK will now have to take a Covid test before their departure in an effort to limit spread of the virus, the government has said.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the tightened requirements would come into force from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Travellers will be required to submit evidence of a negative lateral flow or PCR test to enter.
Currently people only need to self-isolate until they test negative within two days of arriving.
Nigeria will be added from Monday to the red list of countries from where people arriving must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days, Mr Javid also confirmed.
Mr Javid said the government's strategy since the discover of the Omnicron variant had been to "buy time" to assess and to "put in place protective measures", adding "we've always said that we would act swiftly should new data require it".
He said: "Over the recent days we have learnt of a significant number of growing cases linked to travel with Nigeria.
"There are 27 cases already in England and that's growing and Nigeria now is second only to South Africa in terms of linked cases to Omicron."
Mr Javid added the government had "been clear that we will take action if it is necessary", adding it was important to remember vaccinations "are our first line of defence" and calling on people to get a booster dose of a Covid vaccine when called to do so by the NHS.
The moves come after pressure on the government to tighten the policy had been growing over the course of the week.
Last week the government's scientific advisory body Sage said pre-departure tests for those arriving in the UK would be valuable, in the leaked minutes of a meeting seen by the BBC.
The Labour Party previously criticised the government's current testing policy and called for the reintroduction of pre-departure tests.
Analysis
by Katy Austin, BBC transport correspondent
While Labour has pushed for pre-departure testing to avoid Omicron spreading, travel businesses will see it as a significant setback - just when green shoots of recovery were emerging.
Airlines have supported the red list re-introduction and extension. But they view the introduction of blanket restrictions as unnecessary and ineffective.
There was already concern in the industry that people's confidence to travel, and to book future trips, would be knocked by the requirement to take a PCR test within 48 hours of arriving in the UK, and the need to self-isolate until a negative result.
The fear is this latest measure will provide a further deterrent.
Also, the addition of another country to the red list comes as some UK residents in South Africa are still struggling to get home, because they can't find quarantine hotel rooms available on the day their flight arrives.
Earlier this week, Downing Street said any further testing requirement would have a detrimental effect on the travel industry and those planning to go travelling.
Commenting on the announcement, British Airways' Chairman Sean Doyle said the move was "completely out of step with the rest of the world, with every other country taking a measured approach based on the science".
"Our customers will now be faced with uncertainty and chaos and yet again this a devastating blow for everyone who works in the travel industry," he added.
Airlines UK said the change was a "premature" move that would "hit industry and passengers before we see the full data" on the effect of the Omnicron variant.
The trade body added: "The red list extension made complete sense - that's what it's there for - but we know from experience that blanket restrictions do not stop the importation of variants.
"It's already here. They've now changed their travel advice twice within a week. It's impossible for anyone to plan."
