Covid-19: GPs defer services and unvaccinated mums urge pregnancy jab
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. GPs can defer some services in booster jab push
NHS chiefs have said that GPs in England can defer some of the services they provide to patients to allow them to deliver Covid booster jabs instead. Practices can postpone minor surgery and routine health checks for over-75s and new patients until 31 March, NHS England said. Earlier this week, the PM said all adults in England would be offered boosters by the end of January in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant. A further 75 Omicron cases were confirmed in England on Friday, bringing the total for England to 104 and for the UK as a whole to 134.
2. 'My family were told... prepare for the worst'
Unvaccinated women who suffered complications in childbirth due to Covid-19 have shared their stories to encourage pregnant women to get jabbed. Tanvila from Manchester appears in a video by the UK Health Security Agency. She said: "My family were told it was unlikely I'd survive and to prepare for the worst." The Department of Health and Social Care said 98% of pregnant women critically ill in hospital with Covid are unvaccinated.
3. Bolsonaro investigated for vaccine and Aids claim
An inquiry has been opened by Brazil's Supreme Court into comments made by President Jair Bolsonaro, who claimed that Covid-19 vaccines may increase the chance of contracting Aids. The assertion has been strongly rejected by scientists and medical experts. Mr Bolsonaro, who has frequently cast doubt over the effectiveness of vaccines, made the comments during a livestream on social media in October. He is already facing a separate inquiry into his handling of the pandemic.
4. Ireland closes nightclubs and tightens Covid rules
Ireland will see its nightclubs shut again and the hospitality sector face tighter rules over Christmas as the government tries to curb the spread of Covid-19. The new restrictions were announced by Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin in a televised address on Friday night. Indoor events such as concerts and sports fixtures must operate at 50% capacity and private home visits must involve no more than four households. The latest rules will be in place from 7 December until 9 January.
5. Swansea cinema may have to repay Covid grants
A cinema that defied orders to shut after not enforcing Covid pass rules may have to pay back some of the £53,000 it received in Covid grants. Cinema & Co, in Swansea, ignored a court order to shut for refusing to adhere to Covid regulations. Swansea council's leader said it would consider whether the money should be recovered if conditions were breached. Rob Stewart said the uncertainty surrounding the emergence of the new omicron variant made it "even more essential" for everyone to follow the rules and regulations to control the virus's spread.
The Conservative Party is going ahead, while some other employers have cancelled or scaled back their plans. But what are the rules on Christmas parties this year? Find out in our guide.
