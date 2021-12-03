Storm Arwen: Ofgem to review power networks' response
Power networks' response to the damage caused by Storm Arwen will be reviewed by energy regulator Ofgem.
About 10,500 homes remain without electricity in northern England and Scotland, a week after the storm hit.
The watchdog's review will focus on the resilience of the system and the network companies' emergency response.
Residents have criticised firms for their communication following the storm, meanwhile the army is helping people on both sides of the border.
Three people died after Storm Arwen brought gale force winds and cold temperatures to parts of the UK on 26 November.
A £700 cap on compensation has been lifted, allowing those affected to claim £70 for each 12-hour period they are left without power - after an initial £70 for the first 48 hours.
Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said it was a "really worrying time" for people in the 10,500 homes still without power.
He said the energy watchdog accepted that network companies had been working in "challenging conditions" but that the "relentless effort" must continue until every home in Britain had power restored.
He added there were strict rules on how network companies need to operate in such circumstances and Ofgem would take action if needed.
About 130 military personnel have been carrying out welfare checks and offering support in north-east Scotland, where some 1,600 Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks customers remain off supply, as of 10:00 GMT on Friday.
Durham County Council said more than 100 troops were offering support in the region.
And about 6,000 Northern Powergrid and 1,700 Electricity North West customers in Cumbria have no supply.
