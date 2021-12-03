Ofgem to review power networks' Storm Arwen response
Power networks' response to the damage caused by Storm Arwen will be reviewed by energy regulator Ofgem.
About 10,500 homes remain without electricity in northern England and Scotland a week after the storm hit.
The watchdog's review will focus on the resilience of the system and the network companies' emergency response.
Residents have criticised firms for their communication following the storm, meanwhile the army is helping people on both sides of the border.