Grenfell Tower: Rethink deal with insulation firm, Mercedes F1 urged
By Malu Cursino
BBC News
- Published
Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire and government minister Michael Gove have criticised Formula 1 team Mercedes for signing a deal with a firm linked to the tower.
The F1 team signed a deal with Kingspan, which made some of the insulation used in the cladding.
Grenfell survivors called the sponsorship "truly shocking", while Mr Gove said he was "deeply disappointed".
Kingspan said it played no role in the design of the cladding on the tower.
The company said its product made up only 5% of the insulation in the tower, and it was used without its knowledge.
The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team - which Lewis Hamilton drives for - announced that they had signed a partnership deal with company Kingspan on Wednesday.
Kingspan's K15 insulation was one of the products installed on Grenfell Tower during its refurbishment. But the majority of the insulation used on the tower block was made by another company.
The public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire is currently examining how the tower was coated in flammable materials, which contributed to the spread of flames that shot up the tower in June 2017, killing 72 people.
'Shattered'
Grenfell United, a group of survivors and bereaved families from the Grenfell Tower fire, said in an open letter to the F1 team that the announcement of the new partnership was "truly shocking".
"This news has shattered us," it said, adding that it wanted them to "immediately sever your relationship" from the company.
In a tweet, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: "Deeply disappointed that MercedesAMGF1 are accepting sponsorship from cladding firm Kingspan while the Grenfell Inquiry is ongoing."
He added: "I will be writing to Mercedes to ask them to reconsider. The Grenfell community deserves better."
In response, Kingspan said: "The Grenfell Tower fire was a tragedy that should never have happened, and Kingspan supports the vitally important work of the inquiry to determine what went wrong and why.
"Kingspan played no role in the design of the cladding system on Grenfell Tower, where its K15 product constituted approximately 5% of the insulation and was used as a substitute product without Kingspan's knowledge in a system that was not compliant with the buildings regulations.
"The new partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team reflects the ambitious sustainability targets of both organisations."