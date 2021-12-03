Covid-19: Omicron could cause re-infection and Italian man tries to dodge jab with fake arm

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was confirmed that there was community transmission of the Omicron variant in Scotland, as the number of cases rose by 13 to a total of 29. Six of those were linked to a Steps concert at Glasgow's Hydro venue on 22 November, one of a number of events now linked to Omicron infections. Ms Sturgeon said cases could be expected to rise "perhaps significantly" over the coming days, but health teams were working to slow the spread. Contact tracers are getting in touch with those who may have been exposed to the Omicron variant, but the Scottish government said the risk to other Steps concert-goers was low.