Covid: Boosters perform well in trial and Ed and Elton's cheer after painful year

Since the start of the pandemic, supermarkets that sell petrol have been "far more reluctant to pass on savings" when wholesale oil prices fall, according to the RAC's fuel spokesman. The motoring organisation is taking aim at retailers for failing to reduce pump prices, despite the value of oil falling by around $10 a barrel last week, given they added on average 3.1p to a litre of unleaded petrol and 2.7p to diesel during November.