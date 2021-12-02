Meghan wins ruling in Mail on Sunday privacy fight
The Duchess of Sussex has won the latest stage in her legal fight against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday.
The Court of Appeal rejected Associated Newspapers' attempt to have a trial over its publication of extracts from Meghan's letter to her father.
A High Court judge earlier this year ruled in favour of the duchess in the privacy and copyright case.
He said the issues were so clear cut there was no need for a full hearing.
That decision has now been upheld.
Meghan's lawyers had said her letter to Thomas Markle in August 2018 was "deeply personal" and "self-evidently was intended to be kept private".
Announcing the decision, the three judges hearing the appeal said the letter's contents were "personal, private and not matters of legitimate public interest".
They added: "The articles in the Mail on Sunday interfered with the duchess' reasonable expectation of privacy and were not a justified or proportionate means of correcting inaccuracies about the letter."
