Covid: Annual jabs 'for years to come' and trigger for AZ clots found

Annual Covid vaccinations are likely to be needed for many years to come, according to Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla. He thinks this is needed to maintain a "very high level of protection" and says the jabs had helped save millions of lives during the pandemic. He's given an exclusive interview to the BBC a year since the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved in the UK. The UK has since signed contracts to buy 114 million additional Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna doses for 2022 and 2023.