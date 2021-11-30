Booster jabs offered for adults by end of January - PM
- Published
Booster jabs will be offered to everyone who is eligible by the end of January, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
All adults will be offered a booster jab three months after their second dose of the vaccine.
Mr Johnson said jabs would be prioritised according to age, with the NHS working down the list in five-year bands as was done previously.
Almost 18 million people in the UK have already had a booster jab.
Mr Johnson said England will have more than 1,500 community pharmacy sites to help with the rollout.
"There'll be temporary vaccination centres popping up like Christmas trees and we'll deploy at least 400 military personnel to assist the efforts of our NHS, alongside of course the fantastic jabs army of volunteers," he said.
He also urged people to wait to be contacted by the health service before booking their booster, saying: "Even if you have had your second jab over three months ago and you are now eligible, please don't try and book until the NHS says it is your turn."
The booster campaign was ramped over fears of the Omicron variant, which may be more infectious.
A total of 22 cases of the new variant have so far been confirmed in the UK.
In other developments:
- Face masks must now be worn in shops and public transport in England
- All nine of Scotland's Omicron cases have been linked to a single event on 20 November - days before the variant was officially reported by South Africa
- Wales' health minister has said people should take the "threat" of socialising indoors with others at Christmas seriously
- Stock markets around the world fell after the boss of Moderna cast doubts on the effectiveness of vaccines against Omicron
- Omicron was present in Europe earlier than previously thought with a case identified in the Netherlands on 19 November, officials have said
- THE SLEEPING FORECAST: Get cosy with our winter playlist
- WHAT IS RACHEL RILEY'S EMBARRASSING HABIT?: Joe Lycett finds out in 'It's Not What You Know'