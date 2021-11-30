Covid: Push to offer booster jabs and nine Omicron cases linked to single event

All nine cases of Omicron in Scotland are linked to a "single private event" on 20 November, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said. She told the Scottish Parliament that all those affected had been tested on or around 23 November and had been self-isolating since then. Ms Sturgeon added the lack of any known travel or overseas connection to the cases suggested there was community transmission of the variant in Scotland and she expects more cases linked to the event to be found in the coming days.