Covid: We'll throw everything at booster campaign, says PM
- Published
There is no doubt the NHS and the Army can rise to the challenge of ramping up booster jabs, Boris Johnson has said.
The PM said the UK "will throw everything" at the expanded rollout in the wake of the Omicron virus variant.
"What we need to do is delay the seeding of Omicron in this country... but we don't see any need to change the overall guidance for how people should be living their lives," he said.
New face mask rules began in England earlier for shops and public transport.
A total of 14 cases of the new coronavirus variant - which may be more infectious - have so far been confirmed in the UK.
Speaking outside a vaccine centre in north London, Mr Johnson said boosters "can give you a lot of protection against all types of the virus and, we think that is overwhelmingly likely at any rate, so the crucial thing is for everybody now to come out and get your boosters".
He added: "We've no doubt at all that the NHS, all the volunteers, the Army, everybody can rise to the challenge. Is it going to be hard work? Yes it is, but I know people can do it."
Booster jabs are to be offered to all over-18s in the UK, with children aged 12 to 15 invited for a second jab, as part of a major expansion of the vaccine programme.
More local pharmacies could be used as part of the rollout and it is likely that there will be some prioritisation to ensure the vulnerable get their top-up shots first - as with the original scheme.
Face coverings became mandatory again on public transport and shops in England earlier.
People arriving in the UK from abroad will now also have to take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.
Mr Johnson advised people to continue to be sensible - making sure "they have lots of fresh air, they wash their hands and take normal precautions".
