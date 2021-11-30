MI6 boss warns of China 'debt traps and data traps'
MI6 chief Richard Moore has warned of China's "debt traps and data traps" in his first live broadcast interview.
Mr Moore - known as "C" - also denied the fall of Afghan capital Kabul was an intelligence failure.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the UK's foreign secret service will need to partner more closely with the tech industry.
The decision to speak more openly about his work was important in a modern democracy, the ex-secret agent said.
