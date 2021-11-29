Covid-19: Boosters advised for all adults and masks back in shops

The new tougher travel restrictions in response to the Omicron variant are causing travel turmoil for people trying to return to the UK. The government has added 10 southern African countries to the UK's travel red list. One traveller, Alex Clarke, told the BBC he had found a flight from South Africa back to the UK but a lack of quarantine hotel spaces meant he might have to re-arrange his return again. Here are your refund rights if your flights are cancelled due to Covid.