Covid-19: Measures to tackle Omicron variant begin this week and countries reveal more restrictions

Mask wearing will be mandatory in shops and on public transport in England from Tuesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said. PCR tests for everyone entering the UK will also be introduced and all contacts of new variant cases will have to self-isolate, even if fully jabbed. The measures include reinstating the travel red list with mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 countries. Mr Javid told Sky's Trevor Phillips on Sunday he hoped the extra measures - which aim to tackle the Omicron variant - will be "temporary", adding he thinks people will "take this more seriously". He said he has asked the government's vaccines advisers for "very quick advice" on broadening the booster programme to younger age groups and he expected that advice "imminently". Our health and science correspondent James Gallagher looks at whether the measures will work.