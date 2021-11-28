Covid-19: Javid to give more details on measures amid new variant and

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is expected to set out further details of new Covid measures later after two UK cases of the new Omicron variant were detected. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that face coverings would be mandatory again in shops and on public transport in England from this week. PCR tests for everyone entering the UK will be introduced and all contacts of new variant cases will have to self-isolate, even if fully jabbed. The measures, which include reinstating the travel red list with mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 countries, were "temporary and precautionary", Mr Johnson said. Our health and science correspondent James Gallagher looks at whether the measures will work.