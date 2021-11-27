Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts: 'I owe the NHS my life'
By Victoria Lindrea
BBC News
- Published
BBC Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts says she is "buzzing to be back" as she returned to the Weekend Breakfast show on Saturday after cancer surgery.
Roberts, 42, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in early October, was back on the show a month after surgery.
She said: "The good news is, they found the tumour... they've taken it away. My body is on the mend and I am here."
"It's a huge testament to the skill and knowledge and level of care at the NHS. They're amazing. I owe them my life."
"I can't thank them enough," she added.
Roberts, who took a month off to recuperate, spoke candidly about her diagnosis and recovery as she opened the radio show on Saturday.
"I can't believe it - it's a month since I had my surgery and I've got goosebumps. A month on, it's incredible what the body is capable of.
"I feel amazing. I'm lucky, I'm happy, and I'm buzzing to be back."
The former Big Brother star, from Southport, Merseyside, sought medical advice in October after struggling with her digestion "for a while".
On Saturday's show, she urged listeners to her show not to "suffer in silence" but to seek help if they had any health concerns.
"Go and see your GP, that's what I did and I think that's why I am here today. And I am just so grateful."
The DJ, who appeared on TV reality show I'm a Celebrity in 2019, has chronicled her convalescence on Instagram, including a selfie of her stoma post surgery, admitting the "rollercoaster" prognosis and subsequent treatment had been "overwhelming at times".
"Never underestimate the power of positivity and well wishes - it makes a difference, I promise you," she told listeners on Saturday.
Roberts rose to fame after appearing on the third series of Channel 4's Big Brother in 2002.
She joined the BBC in 2012 as part of the Radio 1Xtra team, before moving to Radio 1 in 2015 to host the Early Breakfast Show. She took over the Weekend Breakfast programme earlier this year.
What are bowel cancer symptoms?
- A persistent change in bowel habit - going more often, with looser stools and sometimes tummy pain
- Blood in the stools without other symptoms, such as piles
- Abdominal pain, discomfort or bloating always brought on by eating - sometimes resulting in a reduction in the amount of food eaten and weight loss
Most people with these symptoms do not have bowel cancer, but the NHS advice is to see your GP if you have one or more of the symptoms and they have persisted for more than four weeks.
And if you, or someone you know, has been affected by cancer, information and support is available on the BBC's Action Line page.
Source: NHS UK