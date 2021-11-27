Covid-19: World races to contain Omicron, and Whitty's 'greatest worry'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. World races to contain new Omicron variant
Countries around the world are racing to introduce travel bans and restrictions on southern African countries in an effort to contain the new Omicron variant. Omicron has many mutations and early evidence suggested an increased reinfection risk, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Hundreds of passengers arriving in Amsterdam from South Africa were tested for the new variant. Some 61 people on two KLM flights tested positive for Covid and have been quarantined at a hotel near the airport while they have further tests, Dutch officials said. Omicron was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on Wednesday, and has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. Travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini will not be able to enter the UK unless they are UK or Irish nationals, or UK residents. You can read more about Omicron here.
2. Chris Whitty reveals his 'greatest worry'
England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, has said his "greatest worry" is whether people will accept fresh curbs on activities to tackle new Covid variants. Prof Whitty questioned whether "we could take people with us" if restrictions had to be imposed. He said: "Obviously, we want to avoid having to do those at all if we can, and to do the minimum ones necessary, but will we be able to maintain public support? My overall view is, I think we will."
3. US joins EU with travel ban
The US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries to try to contain the spread of Omicron. From Monday, only US citizens and residents will be allowed to travel from the region. This follows a similar flight ban imposed by the EU and the UK. US officials said flights from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi will be blocked. South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla, meanwhile, said nations imposing travel bans were trying to find "scapegoats".
4. Schools asked to test on-site after Christmas
Secondary schools in England have been asked to prepare to test pupils on-site after Christmas. On Friday, the Department for Education told schools that testing pupils upon their return in January "will help reduce transmission after a period of social mixing" during the holidays. The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said the DfE's plans were "not reasonable" and criticised the "short timeframe". The DfE recognised that the request was "a significant additional ask". However, it stressed that "testing continues to play a vital role in keeping Covid-19 out of schools".
5. Swiss vote on ending restrictions while cases surge
With just under two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated, the Swiss have one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe. Now, Covid case numbers are rising by 40% to 50% each week. So is Health Minister Alain Berset planning new restrictions, like neighbouring Germany, or even making vaccination mandatory, like Austria? Not a bit of it. In fact, on Sunday, Switzerland votes on getting rid of some Covid restrictions altogether. Once today's votes are counted, the health minister will return to the grim business of counting the rising Covid cases.
Wondering how the UK's reaction to the new variant affects travel rules? Here's what we know.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
