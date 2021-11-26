Storm Arwen: LNER cancels trains as high winds lashes UK
- Published
Trains to Scotland have been cancelled by operator LNER, which said there would be no services north of Newcastle as Storm Arwen hits the UK.
The firm runs the East Coast Main Line between London and Scotland.
Network Rail closed the route north of Berwick-upon-Tweed at 17:00 GMT, and warned there could be further closures elsewhere on the route.
Police Scotland have warned people not to travel in areas covered by a Met Office red wind warning.
Gusts of between 80 and 90mph were expected, which were likely to generate very large waves, the forecaster said.
Avanti West Coast, which runs the west coast line, has not reported problems on its routes but there has also been disruption on the CrossCountry Line between Newcastle and Edinburgh, as well as on ScotRail.
Warwick Dent, LNER safety and operations director, encouraged customers to defer travel where possible with services expected to be "extremely busy throughout the weekend".
The Scottish government has called on motorists not to drive after the red weather warning for much of north and east Scotland.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the red warning for wind signalled "potentially damaging and dangerous risk to life" in some areas.
The red weather warning will be in place for all coastal areas within Angus, Dundee, Fife, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders until 02:00 on Saturday.
The warning, the highest level the Met Office issues, stretches along the east coast from Middlesbrough to beyond Aberdeen, while a yellow warning is in place across all of the east coast of Scotland and the north-east of England, as well as the Welsh and Cornish coasts.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said red warnings were not issued "lightly" and there was a "higher threat of risk".
Temperatures were set to fall with the storm, with the forecaster warning the north-east of England, north-west of England, Yorkshire, West Midlands and the East Midlands would experience cold weather from Friday to Monday.
The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert, which is in place from 18:00 on Friday until 15:00 on Monday.
The government body is advising people to check on older neighbours and relatives, especially those who live alone or have serious illness.
In Wales, reality TV show I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here will broadcast a pre-recorded show on Friday as a precautionary measure due to Storm Arwen.
ITV said hosts Ant and Dec would record their links before transmission while the celebrities would remain inside the Welsh castle.
In other developments:
- Transport Scotland has warned of disruption on roads, particularly to bridges with the A1 closed to high-sided vehicles
- A rowing boat crew was rescued after capsizing off the cost of Wales
- Bad weather has closed more than a dozen schools in the Highland Council area in Scotland
- Ferries have been cancelled between the Isle of Man and Lancashire.
Are you in the area affected by Storm Arwen? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.
- TRAPPED AS THE WATERS ROSE: What happened when Hurricane Ida hit New York City
- 'BEING A SURGEON SHOWS YOU LIFE IS PRECIOUS': The doctors pushing science - and the human body - to its limits