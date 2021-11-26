Covid: Africa travel curbs over variant concern and pandemic hampers Black Friday

Concerns over a new coronavirus variant emerging in southern Africa have prompted the UK government to temporarily ban flights from six countries, with travellers required to quarantine on arrival. While only 59 cases of the variant have so far been confirmed, none of them in the UK, one scientist is describing it as "the worst one we've seen so far", amid concerns it has the potential to evade immunity. The UK "acted immediately" with a "safety first" approach, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells the BBC.