Covid: UK coronavirus cases pass 10 million and vaccines safe in pregnancy

Office Christmas parties will be smaller this year, the boss of one of the UK's biggest pub groups has predicted. Phil Urban of Mitchells & Butlers, which owns Browns, All Bar One and Harvester, said bookings for Christmas parties were coming in as "people are recognising that actually they missed out last year". But he said it was likely parties would be made up of smaller groups meeting in suburban settings more than in city centres. Analysts have suggested that with more people working from home as a result of the pandemic, many workers may not want to bear the cost of travelling into a city location for a work celebration.