Covid: Cinema faces court for not checking Covid passes, and student depression increases

A cinema owner who defied the law by refusing to ask for Covid passes is facing court action. Anna Redfern, owner of Cinema & Co in Swansea, said she would not comply with the Welsh government rules. The venue remained open last week, despite a notice to close by Swansea council. The council said a court order was now being sought to enforce closure, or to implement reasonable health and safety measures. The cinema has previously called the rules "nonsensical" and "unnecessary".