Covid: Cinema faces court for not checking Covid passes, and student depression increases
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Cinema owner faces court for refusing to check Covid passes
A cinema owner who defied the law by refusing to ask for Covid passes is facing court action. Anna Redfern, owner of Cinema & Co in Swansea, said she would not comply with the Welsh government rules. The venue remained open last week, despite a notice to close by Swansea council. The council said a court order was now being sought to enforce closure, or to implement reasonable health and safety measures. The cinema has previously called the rules "nonsensical" and "unnecessary".
2. More than 2,000 people die after catching Covid in Welsh hospitals
More than 2,000 people in Wales, who probably caught Covid in hospital, went on to die within 28 days, data shows. There have been at least 8,243 cases of patients probably or definitely catching Covid in Welsh hospitals since the start of the pandemic. Some 27% (2,216) died within 28 days - though not necessarily of Covid, having been admitted for other reasons.
3. Hospital unit named after staff member who died of Covid
A new hospital unit has been named after a "much-loved" healthcare assistant who died of Covid last year. Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk, revealed its outpatient department would be called the Emerson Unit in tribute to Chrissie Emerson. The decision follows an online vote. Ms Emerson, who was married and a grandmother, died in April 2020.
4. Depression in students increased during pandemic, says study
Depression among students in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland increased during the pandemic, new research suggests. The cross-border study involved more than 1,800 students from Ulster University (UU) and the Letterkenny Institute of Technology. In 2019, 86 (13%) of the study's UU students exhibited symptoms of depression. In 2020, that rose to 158 students - just under a quarter. Click below to watch our earlier report on student mental health in the pandemic.
5. Covid sparks European bike boom
Rui Mendes is a director at a Portuguese firm called Rodi, one of Europe's largest manufacturers of bike wheels. "At the pandemic's onset many clients [bike firms] started to postpone orders," he says. "We ended up stopping production." To try to save jobs and salaries, their 300 employees agreed to take a three-week holiday. But then a month later things dramatically changed. "From April things turned completely," says Mr Mendes. "Orders doubled, the market just exploded."
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
