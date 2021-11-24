Covid: New Zealand to reopen borders and WHO warns of 700,000 Europe deaths

A 16-year-old girl who just missed out on being eligible for the Covid vaccine in August has urged other teenagers to have the jab, after being in hospital for four months. Areeb Khan, from Chadwell Heath in Essex, began having symptoms at the end of July. She now needs to re-learn how to walk and has been forced to delay taking her A-levels. "I've been in hospital so long, I just want to do normal things," she says.