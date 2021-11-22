Covid: Use your Covid travel vouchers and German minister's winter warning

A heart warming aspect of the pandemic has been some of the extraordinary efforts done in the name of charity. One of those who has gone to great lengths to do their bit is 12-year-old Max Woosey, from Devon, who began camping in a tent in his garden back in March 2020. Tonight marks his 600th night sleeping outside and North Devon Hospice said the near £680,000 it had received from his efforts was "insane". The hospice faced a £1m drop in funding because of the lockdown and the funds raised by Max have equated to almost 20 nurses for the whole year, the hospice said.