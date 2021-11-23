Covid: Can the UK avoid lockdown? And the toll on nurses' mental health

The number of people leaving the nursing profession is at its highest rate since 2017, with 13,945 quitting between April and September this year, according to the Nursing and Midwifery Council. "We're all just crashing and burning out," says Emily Moorhouse, who quit her job in A&E to go into community nursing. She describes the toll on her mental health and tells us how people's messages of support can help NHS staff cope.