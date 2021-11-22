Covid: Austria in lockdown while Australia relaxes border rules

Austria has returned to a full national lockdown - as protests against new Covid-19 restrictions spread across Europe. From midnight, Austrians have been asked to work from home and non-essential shops have closed. Last week, Austria became the first European country to indicate it would make Covid vaccination a legal requirement, with the law due to take effect in February. In the Belgian capital, Brussels, demonstrators clashed with police after tens of thousands of people marched through the city centre. In the Netherlands, rioting erupted for the third night in a row.