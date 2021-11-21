Queen attends royal double christening at Windsor
- Published
The Queen has attended a rare royal double christening at Windsor, days after returning to public duties after a month of rest on doctors' advice.
Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, hosted the joint baptism of their sons at the Royal Lodge in Windsor on Sunday.
The private service was attended by close friends and family members only.
It comes a week after the Queen was unable to attend Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph after spraining her back.
Eugenie, daughter of the Duke of York, was pictured arriving at the royal residence in Windsor just before 16:00 GMT on Sunday with her husband Jack Brooksbank.
Eugenie's son August was christened alongside Mike and Zara Tindall's son Lucas Philip. Both Princess Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, and their mutual cousins, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were reported to be in attendance.
The Queen, 95, returned to public engagements on Wednesday, when she was pictured having a face-to-face audience with Gen Sir Nick Carter, chief of the defence staff, at Windsor Castle.
She had been out of the public eye for nearly a month, after she was advised by doctors to rest following a night in hospital on 20 October for checks.
However, she did undertake some light duties during that time, including meeting ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle.
Buckingham Palace had said she intended to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph last week, observing the annual commemorations from the balcony, but on Sunday morning the Queen made the decision to miss the event "with great regret".
As in previous years, a wreath was laid at the Cenotaph on the Queen's behalf by the Prince of Wales.
The back sprain which kept her away is believed to have been unrelated to her doctor's advice to rest.