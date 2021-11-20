Covid: Rioting in the Netherlands, and mental health deaths increase

Workplaces across the world are starting to introduce policies around employees' vaccination statuses. And it seems even Grand Slam champions are not exempt. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has confirmed that unvaccinated players will not be allowed to compete in next year's event, which runs from 17 to 30 January in Melbourne. Time will tell how this will affect the line-up for the tournament. Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic has said he does not want to publicly reveal his vaccination status. "Novak knows he will have to be vaccinated to play," Tiley said. "We would love to have him here."