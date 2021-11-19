Covid: Boosters added to NHS Covid pass for travel and Austria to enter full lockdown

Millions of travellers who have had a booster dose of a Covid vaccine in England are now able to prove their vaccination status using the digital NHS Covid Pass. It enables quarantine-free travel to countries such as Israel, Croatia and Austria, which have a time limit for vaccination status to be valid. Booster jabs appeared automatically for users of the Covid pass from midday on Friday, but the data is not available immediately via the Covid Pass letter service. Third jabs are not being added to the domestic pass as they are not currently needed for someone to qualify as being fully vaccinated. Boosters were first offered to over-50s, health and social care staff and people with certain health issues before being offered to over-40s in the UK last week.