Hamas to be proscribed as terrorist group by UK
- Published
Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced she is seeking to proscribe Palestinian militant group Hamas as a terrorist organisation.
The military wing of the Islamist group is already proscribed by the UK.
However, the change will cover the group in its entirety, including its political wings.
"Hamas has significant terrorist capability, including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry," Ms Patel said in a tweet.
"This government is committed to tackling extremism and terrorism wherever it occurs," she added.