Covid-19: Cases highest in young children and 'VIP' contracts named

A single vaccine dose is 56% effective at stopping children from catching coronavirus, data from Imperial College London suggests. The React Study processed samples from more than 100,000 volunteers of all ages between 19 October and 5 November. It suggests that 14 days after having one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, the risk of testing positive reduced by 56% in young people aged between 12 and 17 years old. The risk of developing a Covid infection with typical symptoms, such as a fever or loss of smell, was cut by an even greater amount - 68%. A single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab is currently advised for most 12 to 15 year olds in the UK, with 16 and 17 year olds now offered two doses.