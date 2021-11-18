Covid-19: Passes for pubs an option and school attendance up
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Covid passes for pubs an option
Although no decision will be made on introducing Covid passes in the hospitality sector until December, the Welsh government says they may be brought in over Christmas in order to keep pubs and restaurants open. The government's "keeping the option of extending the use of the Covid pass", says First Minister Mark Drakeford, as it monitors infection rates and pressures on the NHS.
2. School attendance peaks
School attendance in Northern Ireland is on the up with more pupils in lessons in the week of 8-12 November than at any point since the start of September. According to the latest attendance records, the number of children out of school for Covid-19 related reasons also fell after the October half-term.
3. Widow demands answers
The widow of a top Scottish government official in charge of handling of the pandemic believes the full details of his illness were concealed to protect a troubled hospital. Andrew Slorance, who was head of response and communication, contracted Covid and died and his widow Louise believes he caught the virus at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, as well as another life-threatening infection. The health board says it has been "open and honest". Here's the full story.
4. Parenting platforms
Jenny Best had an idea to create an online database to help parents introduce solid food to their children, a "Wikipedia of baby food". She started to share her tips then launched her business in March 2020 as the global pandemic hit. Covid's led to an increase in parenting gurus on social media, who like Jenny support new mums and dads. Read more here.
5. Leaving hospital in a limo
Against all odds, 15-year-old Krystal, who has Down's syndrome, recovered from coronavirus having spent 41 days on a ventilator. She left hospital in style in a limousine and had an emotional welcome home from family and friends. Watch her story.
And there's more...
If you're planning to go abroad for work or a holiday, remind yourself of travel rules.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
