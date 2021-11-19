Covid: Pandemic planning questioned and early Christmas shopping boosts retail

Northern Ireland's health minister is arguing "people should be working from home" again, if they did so at the start of the pandemic. A document issued by Robin Swann to the Stormont executive suggests reversing the guidance issued to employers in September to "begin planning a gradual return to the workplace", BBC News understands. On Wednesday, Northern Ireland's Department of Health said more restrictions before Christmas were possible but it was likely there will be a debate in the assembly before any changes come into force.