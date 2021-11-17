Queen seen in first engagement since Cenotaph absence
By Lauren Turner
BBC News
- Published
The Queen has been seen taking part in public duties for the first time since she pulled out of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.
She was pictured having a face-to-face audience with Gen Sir Nick Carter, chief of the defence staff, at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
The monarch, 95, had to miss Sunday's event because she had a sprained back, Buckingham Palace said.
The palace had previously said it was the Queen's "firm intention" to attend.
It is the first time in nearly a month the Queen has been pictured carrying out an engagement in person. She had her regular face-to-face audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week but was not pictured doing so.
The Queen was seen standing as she greeted Sir Nick for the military audience in Windsor's Oak Room.
She smiled as the pair shook hands and began chatting, with the Queen saying it was "rather sad" he was leaving his role.
Sir Nick, who is preparing to step down as armed forces chief at the end of the month, agreed "it's a long time", saying he had been in the post for eight years.
The Queen's pet dorgi Candy - a cross between a corgi and dachshund - could be seen at the door of the room as the military leader entered.
The Oak Room is the Queen's sitting room where she spends much of her time and doubles as her office.
Before their meeting, the Queen held an audience by video link with the Commanding Officers of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, Buckingham Palace said.
Prince Charles, who was asked about his mother's health during his trip to Jordan, said: "She's alright, thank you very much.
"Once you get to 95, it's not quite as easy as it used to be. It's bad enough at 73."
The Cenotaph service was due to be the first time the Queen was seen in public since taking time away from her duties for health reasons.
She had been advised by doctors to rest until mid-November after she spent a night in hospital on 20 October for checks.
However, she did undertake some light duties during that time, including meeting ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle.
The Queen, if not fully back at work, is sending a message that she's back in action. On her feet and engaged.
It's a picture that's meant to reassure after worries about her health. Even with some comfortable looking armchairs beside her, the monarch is standing.
According to Palace sources, this engagement and a video audience were part of her planned, weekly "light duties" - and it shows she's able to carry them out.
The difficulty with the "back sprain" and not attending the Remembrance Sunday service was said to be the car journey and standing for half an hour - while these latest audiences were at home in Windsor Castle.
This follows a pattern. Over the past month the Queen has pulled out of events requiring travel including trips to Northern Ireland and COP26 in Glasgow.
Apart from a quick visit to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, the head of the House of Windsor seems to be increasingly staying at home.
She also recorded a video message for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, after pulling out of attending the event in person.
And she missed the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, which was attended by Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Catherine.
The Queen was meant to attend the General Synod earlier this week, but her message to the Church of England was delivered by her son, the Earl of Wessex, instead.