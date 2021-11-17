Covid-19: Soaring prices and vaccine research targeted
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Soaring prices
A rise in household energy bills and the cost of transport, hospitality and household goods has pushed UK inflation to more than double the 2% target set by the Bank of England. Inflation, measured by the Consumer Prices Index, hit 4.2% in October and is at its highest rate in nearly a decade, the Office for National Statistics says. It has risen sharply since the economy reopened as coronavirus restrictions eased, driven by surging demand and supply chain problems.
2. Cyber attack targets vaccine research
One of the main targets of cyber attacks were organisations working on Covid vaccine research, it's been revealed. It's emerged that protecting the health sector became an urgent priority for the National Cyber Security Centre last year. The security centre, which is part of GCHQ, says one in five attacks were aimed at organisations with links to health, and it helped the developer of the AstraZeneca jab, the University of Oxford, to protect itself against one of them.
3. Treating cold-like symptoms
With fewer coronavirus restrictions in place compared with last year, more people are expected to catch colds. Cold-like symptoms shouldn't be treated with antibiotics, says the UK Health Security Agency. It's warning there could be a "hidden pandemic" of antibiotic-resistant infections if people fail to act responsibly this winter. Dr Susan Hopkins says it's important "we do not come out of Covid-19 and enter into another crisis".
4. Pressures facing GP surgeries
"We're not receptionists anymore, we're care navigators," says GP receptionist Kay Denford, who has been trained to evaluate patients, like many reception teams at surgeries since the pandemic. Kay and her team can take 200 calls in a morning, dealing with everything from fevers to falls. Demand has bounced back and staff at the Priory Surgery in Bristol say they have never seen pressure like this before - and winter hasn't even started yet. Read more here.
5. New year, New York
It's one of the biggest nights of the year and it can once again be celebrated in style. New York is welcoming people back to its New Year's Eve spectacular after its usual celebrations were closed to people last year by coronavirus restrictions. "It's going to be amazing, it's going to be a joy for this city," says Mayor Bill de Blasio. Proof of full vaccination, or a negative Covid test if exempt, will be needed.
Take a look at when the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to 16 and 17-year-olds across the UK.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
