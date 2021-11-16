Covid-19: NHS under pressure and Sturgeon to decide on restrictions

There were 160,000 more workers on payrolls in October than in September despite the end of the furlough scheme, official figures show. Job vacancies also hit a fresh record at 1.17 million in the three months to October. Sam Beckett, from the Office for National Statistics, says it might take months to see the full impact of furlough ending but adds: "Businesses tell us that only a very small proportion of their previously furloughed staff have been laid off."