Three arrested under Terrorism Act after car blast at Liverpool Women's Hospital
Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a man was killed in a car explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital.
Count-terrorism police said the men - aged 29, 26 and 21 - had been held in connection with the incident which happened just before 11:00 GMT.
The passenger of the car - said to be a taxi - was declared dead at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.
The male driver was injured and is in hospital in a stable condition.
Detectives from Counter Terrorism Police North West said the men were detained in the Kensington area of the city.
They added they were continuing to "keep an open mind about the cause of the explosion" and were working with Merseyside Police as the investigation continued "at pace".
Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Twitter she was "being kept regularly updated on the awful incident".
"Our police and emergency services are working hard to establish what happened and it is right they are given the time and space to do so," she added.
At a press conference outside the hospital earlier, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, of Merseyside Police, said: "The emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. Our response is ongoing at the hospital and will be for some time."
She added: "We would urge the public to remain calm but vigilant."
Liverpool Women's Hospital said visiting access had been restricted "until further notice" and patients had been diverted to other hospitals "where possible".
